Left Menu

Market Relief Amid US-China Tariff Pause Spikes Property Stocks

China and Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday after U.S. President Trump delayed tariff hikes on Chinese goods, easing market anxieties. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2%, while the CSI300 surged 0.4%. Property stocks rebounded, driven by developments involving China Vanke and Country Garden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 10:29 IST
Market Relief Amid US-China Tariff Pause Spikes Property Stocks
European stock markets Image Credit:

In a welcome relief to jittery markets, China and Hong Kong shares saw modest gains on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump deferred proposed tariff hikes on Chinese goods. This move offered temporary respite to investors, reflected in the uptick in indices.

By midday, the Shanghai Composite index had increased by 0.2%, settling at 3,249.85 points after fluctuating in earlier sessions. The blue-chip CSI300 index also climbed 0.4%, with notable surges in the real estate and semiconductor sectors.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rallied by 1.1%, marking a new five-week high. Property stocks notably rebounded, buoyed by significant developments from major players like China Vanke and Country Garden, signaling potential improvement in first-tier city sales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025