Left Menu

Pioneering a Greener Future: India's Sustainable Natural Rubber Initiative

Indian Sustainable Natural Rubber (iSNR), launched in Kerala, aligns with global sustainability principles and the European Union Deforestation Regulation. The initiative provides free certification for farmers, encourages deforestation prevention, and transparency. It's supported by TRST01 in delivering digital solutions for compliance and sustainability in the rubber industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:22 IST
Pioneering a Greener Future: India's Sustainable Natural Rubber Initiative
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant move towards sustainable trade practices, Indian Sustainable Natural Rubber (iSNR) was launched in Kottayam, Kerala, aligning with the global sustainability principles and the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). The launch event was attended by prominent figures such as Mr. George Kurian, Minister of State, and Mr. Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan, MLA.

The initiative aims at zero-deforestation natural rubber production. It empowers farmers by offering free certification and training to adopt sustainable practices. The framework enhances transparency across the supply chain, supporting India's alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.

TRST01 serves as the technology partner, implementing digital solutions to ensure compliance, traceability, and sustainability. By backing environmental preservation and farmer welfare, the iSNR sets a global precedent for sustainable rubber frameworks, boosting India's competitive edge in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025