Pioneering a Greener Future: India's Sustainable Natural Rubber Initiative

In a significant move towards sustainable trade practices, Indian Sustainable Natural Rubber (iSNR) was launched in Kottayam, Kerala, aligning with the global sustainability principles and the European Union Deforestation Regulation (EUDR). The launch event was attended by prominent figures such as Mr. George Kurian, Minister of State, and Mr. Thiruvanchur Radhakrishnan, MLA.

The initiative aims at zero-deforestation natural rubber production. It empowers farmers by offering free certification and training to adopt sustainable practices. The framework enhances transparency across the supply chain, supporting India's alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement.

TRST01 serves as the technology partner, implementing digital solutions to ensure compliance, traceability, and sustainability. By backing environmental preservation and farmer welfare, the iSNR sets a global precedent for sustainable rubber frameworks, boosting India's competitive edge in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)