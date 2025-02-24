Left Menu

Market Jitters: FTSE 100 Holds Steady Amid Global Trade Anxiety

The FTSE 100 closed flat while the FTSE 250 hit a one-month low as investors await Bank of England guidance on interest rates. Global market instability follows U.S. tariff threats and falling commodity prices. BAE Systems gained after a NASA contract, while Wood Group soared on takeover news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:41 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:41 IST
Market Jitters: FTSE 100 Holds Steady Amid Global Trade Anxiety
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Britain's FTSE 100 ended Monday with a stable close, despite four days of prior losses, as investors remain cautious ahead of comments from Bank of England policymakers regarding interest rates. This comes amid a backdrop of global market anxiety driven by factors like tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and fluctuating commodity prices.

Notably, on Monday, mining giants like Rio Tinto, Glencore, and Anglo American experienced declines as copper and iron ore saw pressure, coinciding with international market shifts. On a positive note, BAE Systems saw a notable 4% rise after securing a lucrative $230.6 million NASA contract.

Elsewhere, market watchers are paying close attention to the midcap FTSE 250, which dipped 0.6% amidst concerns over the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure index, slated for release later this week. Additionally, Wood Group's shares soared an impressive 42% following potential takeover interest, contrasting with B&M's struggles amidst profit warnings and leadership changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025