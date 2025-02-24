Market Jitters: FTSE 100 Holds Steady Amid Global Trade Anxiety

Britain's FTSE 100 ended Monday with a stable close, despite four days of prior losses, as investors remain cautious ahead of comments from Bank of England policymakers regarding interest rates. This comes amid a backdrop of global market anxiety driven by factors like tariff threats from U.S. President Donald Trump and fluctuating commodity prices.

Notably, on Monday, mining giants like Rio Tinto, Glencore, and Anglo American experienced declines as copper and iron ore saw pressure, coinciding with international market shifts. On a positive note, BAE Systems saw a notable 4% rise after securing a lucrative $230.6 million NASA contract.

Elsewhere, market watchers are paying close attention to the midcap FTSE 250, which dipped 0.6% amidst concerns over the U.S. Personal Consumption Expenditure index, slated for release later this week. Additionally, Wood Group's shares soared an impressive 42% following potential takeover interest, contrasting with B&M's struggles amidst profit warnings and leadership changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)