Major Blow to Naxals: Top Leader Eliminated in Chhattisgarh Operation

In a significant victory for security forces, a joint operation in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district resulted in the death of over 14 Naxals, including Central Committee member Jairam. This operation marks a landmark achievement in the ongoing battle against Naxalism, with hopes to eradicate it nationally by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 11:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal operation, security forces successfully neutralized over 14 Naxals, including a high-profile target, in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district. The operation, which witnessed the death of Central Committee member Jairam, who carried a bounty of one crore, has been hailed as a strategic win by authorities.

The coordinated anti-Naxal campaign involved multiple units, including the Gariaband Operation Group E30, Cobra 207, CRPF 65 and 211 Battalion, and SOG Nuapada, targeting the Kulhadighat area. Details of the operation's progression and outcomes will be disclosed following its completion.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma applauded the operation's success, highlighting the significant seizure of automatic weapons. He emphasized the milestone nature of Jairam's elimination, predicting the eradication of Naxalism in India by March 2026. Deputy CM Arun Sao echoed these sentiments, lauding security forces and confirming Union Home Minister Amit Shah's commitment to a Naxal-free nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

