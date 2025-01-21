Major Blow to Naxals: Top Leader Eliminated in Chhattisgarh Operation

In a pivotal operation, security forces successfully neutralized over 14 Naxals, including a high-profile target, in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district. The operation, which witnessed the death of Central Committee member Jairam, who carried a bounty of one crore, has been hailed as a strategic win by authorities.

The coordinated anti-Naxal campaign involved multiple units, including the Gariaband Operation Group E30, Cobra 207, CRPF 65 and 211 Battalion, and SOG Nuapada, targeting the Kulhadighat area. Details of the operation's progression and outcomes will be disclosed following its completion.

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma applauded the operation's success, highlighting the significant seizure of automatic weapons. He emphasized the milestone nature of Jairam's elimination, predicting the eradication of Naxalism in India by March 2026. Deputy CM Arun Sao echoed these sentiments, lauding security forces and confirming Union Home Minister Amit Shah's commitment to a Naxal-free nation.

