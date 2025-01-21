India Eyes Increased US Energy Influx Amid Trump's Oil Maximization Plans

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has expressed optimism about the possibility of increased US energy imports into India due to the Trump administration's plans to maximize oil and gas production.

Speaking at SIAM's International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility, Puri noted the expansion of India's oil suppliers from 27 to 39, welcoming more American energy into the mix. He highlighted ongoing efforts to engage with countries like Brazil and Argentina for seismic surveys and offshore ventures.

Puri asserted that there's no shortage of oil on the global scene, hinting at potential oil price adjustments. He advocated for increased flex-fuel vehicle production in India, aiming for 20% ethanol blending soon and exploring further blending options.

(With inputs from agencies.)