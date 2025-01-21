IndoStar's Strategic Moves and Financial Growth in Q3 FY25

IndoStar, a renowned non-banking finance company (NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India, showcased a promising fiscal trajectory as it declared its quarterly performance for Q3 FY25, earlier this day.

The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) reached an impressive ₹10,625 crore, marking a 5% increase from the previous quarter's ₹10,112 crore. At a consolidated level, the firm's Profit After Tax (PAT) amassed to ₹28 crore.

Noteworthy advancements for the quarter include the preferential allotment of warrants to BCP V Multiple Holdings Pte Ltd, raising ₹205 crore, alongside the renaming of its subsidiary to Niwas Housing Finance and the divestiture of assets worth ₹174 crore to ACRE.

