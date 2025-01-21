Left Menu

IndoStar's Strategic Moves and Financial Growth in Q3 FY25

IndoStar, a middle-layer NBFC listed with the Reserve Bank of India, reports significant financial growth for Q3 FY25 with a 5% QoQ increase in AUM, now at ₹10,625 crore. Key developments include the allotment of warrants to a promoter and the renaming of a subsidiary to Niwas Housing Finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-01-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 17:11 IST
IndoStar's Strategic Moves and Financial Growth in Q3 FY25
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IndoStar, a renowned non-banking finance company (NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India, showcased a promising fiscal trajectory as it declared its quarterly performance for Q3 FY25, earlier this day.

The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) reached an impressive ₹10,625 crore, marking a 5% increase from the previous quarter's ₹10,112 crore. At a consolidated level, the firm's Profit After Tax (PAT) amassed to ₹28 crore.

Noteworthy advancements for the quarter include the preferential allotment of warrants to BCP V Multiple Holdings Pte Ltd, raising ₹205 crore, alongside the renaming of its subsidiary to Niwas Housing Finance and the divestiture of assets worth ₹174 crore to ACRE.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

Trump Rallies Supporters with Bold Immigration Promises

 Global
2
The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

The Revitalization of QUAD: A Geopolitical Alliance in Focus

 United States
3
Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

Colonialism's Cost: Oxfam's Unearthing of A Century-Long Plunder

 Switzerland
4
Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

Bank Negara Malaysia Steadies the Ship: Rates Unchanged amid Economic Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The digital mirror: Reflecting mental health through social media

When every second counts: AI’s game-changing role in disaster management

AI agents at the crossroads of innovation and accountability

AI and SMEs: Challenges and opportunities in the digital era

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025