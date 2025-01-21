IndoStar's Strategic Moves and Financial Growth in Q3 FY25
IndoStar, a middle-layer NBFC listed with the Reserve Bank of India, reports significant financial growth for Q3 FY25 with a 5% QoQ increase in AUM, now at ₹10,625 crore. Key developments include the allotment of warrants to a promoter and the renaming of a subsidiary to Niwas Housing Finance.
- Country:
- India
IndoStar, a renowned non-banking finance company (NBFC), registered with the Reserve Bank of India, showcased a promising fiscal trajectory as it declared its quarterly performance for Q3 FY25, earlier this day.
The company's Assets Under Management (AUM) reached an impressive ₹10,625 crore, marking a 5% increase from the previous quarter's ₹10,112 crore. At a consolidated level, the firm's Profit After Tax (PAT) amassed to ₹28 crore.
Noteworthy advancements for the quarter include the preferential allotment of warrants to BCP V Multiple Holdings Pte Ltd, raising ₹205 crore, alongside the renaming of its subsidiary to Niwas Housing Finance and the divestiture of assets worth ₹174 crore to ACRE.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Korea’s Political Storm: Impeachment, Arrest Warrants, and Democratic Integrity
Bangladesh Tribunal Issues Arrest Warrants for Hasina Over Disappearances
Rising Approval: Claudia Sheinbaum's Impactful Start in Mexico
Controversial Arrest Warrants: Questions Surround Allegations Against Former Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina
Djokovic Reflects on Australian 'Trauma' Ahead of Another Championship Quest