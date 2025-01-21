Trump's Trade and Energy Moves Set Wall Street Abuzz
Wall Street indexes rose as investors evaluated President Trump's executive orders on energy and immigration. Concerns loom over potential tariffs on Canadian and Mexican goods. Goldman Sachs lowered its universal tariff forecast while Trump's policies may affect Fed's monetary policy. Stocks rallied in response to energy and immigration declarations.
Wall Street indices pointed upwards on Tuesday as investors analyzed President Donald Trump's recent executive orders addressing sectors like energy and immigration. The market awaits Trump's fledgling trade policy, with no concrete steps yet disclosed on tariffs that could impact key trade partners.
While Goldman Sachs reduced its universal tariff outlook from about 40% to 25%, Trump's hints at new duties on Canadian and Mexican goods have yet to materialize. This uncertainty keeps investors cautious, wary of potential global trade disruptions and subsequent inflation spikes.
Positive trading signals emerged across futures and stocks as key sectors responded to Trump's declarations. Notably, automakers General Motors and Ford showed slight gains, while energy and prison operators surged ahead following Trump's national emergency declarations on energy and illegal immigration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
