U.S. Withdrawal from Paris Climate Agreement Sparks Global Reactions

President Donald Trump has announced the U.S. withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, igniting global criticism. Key international figures and organizations express concern over the implications for climate change mitigation, economic opportunities, and political influence. Despite the decision, many remain committed to advancing climate action worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 21-01-2025 19:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a controversial move, President Donald Trump announced the United States' withdrawal from the Paris climate agreement, eliciting a wave of global criticism. The decision positions the U.S., the world's leading historical emitter of greenhouse gases, outside a critical global effort to combat climate change.

Key figures, including Simon Stiell, U.N. Climate Change Executive Secretary, expressed concerns, highlighting the economic opportunities lost and the escalating climate disasters that could worsen as a result. China, through a statement by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning, criticized the move, emphasizing the shared global responsibility to address climate change.

Environmental leaders and organizations around the world reiterated the importance of the Paris Agreement. Ali Mohamed of Kenya and Evans Njewa of Malawi voiced fears of reversing progress and increasing vulnerability among developing nations. Despite the setback, the worldwide commitment to climate goals remains steadfast, with hope for future U.S. engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

