Market Optimism Soars Amidst Trump's Policy Moves and Corporate Gains

Global stocks climbed on Wednesday as measures introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump and robust corporate earnings fueled investor confidence. In notable movement, Netflix shares shot up 14% after-hours as the company reported a record increase in subscribers, allowing for price hikes on service plans in the U.S. and beyond.

Nasdaq futures benefited from the upswing, rising 0.5% in Asia, while S&P 500 futures advanced 0.2%. In a significant announcement, Trump revealed that OpenAI, SoftBank, and Oracle are forming a joint venture, Stargate, with a plan to invest up to $500 billion in AI infrastructure. This led to a 9% surge in SoftBank shares in Tokyo and a 7% gain for Oracle overnight.

Investor sentiment gained additional support as Trump restrained from announcing sweeping tariffs at the outset of his second term. However, he reiterated potential tariffs, targeting the European Union and possibly imposing a 10% tariff on Chinese goods. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei index rose 1.4%, tracking gains from Wall Street.

