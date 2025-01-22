Maharashtra's Re 1 Crop Insurance Scheme Under Scrutiny: Fraud and Reforms Uncovered
Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate has revealed irregularities in the Re 1 crop insurance scheme, with false claims citing places of worship as agricultural lands. Over four lakh applications have been rejected, and reforms, including unique ID cards, are underway to ensure transparency.
Maharashtra's innovative Re 1 crop insurance scheme has come under the spotlight following revelations of widespread fraud. Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate admitted irregularities, citing instances where places of worship were falsely claimed as agricultural lands to receive benefits. The minister has promised significant reforms.
Over four lakh crop insurance applications have been rejected, some from claimants outside the state. Kokate attributed these fraudulent claims to certain Common Service Centres where data entry operators were incentivized per application. Action has been initiated against 96 such centers.
Despite the corruption, the minister assured the scheme's continuation, emphasizing its necessity for farmers. With plans to introduce unique ID cards linked to Aadhaar, the government aims to bring transparency and curb fraudulent applications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
