Left Menu

Maharashtra's Re 1 Crop Insurance Scheme Under Scrutiny: Fraud and Reforms Uncovered

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate has revealed irregularities in the Re 1 crop insurance scheme, with false claims citing places of worship as agricultural lands. Over four lakh applications have been rejected, and reforms, including unique ID cards, are underway to ensure transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2025 08:29 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 08:29 IST
Maharashtra's Re 1 Crop Insurance Scheme Under Scrutiny: Fraud and Reforms Uncovered
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's innovative Re 1 crop insurance scheme has come under the spotlight following revelations of widespread fraud. Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate admitted irregularities, citing instances where places of worship were falsely claimed as agricultural lands to receive benefits. The minister has promised significant reforms.

Over four lakh crop insurance applications have been rejected, some from claimants outside the state. Kokate attributed these fraudulent claims to certain Common Service Centres where data entry operators were incentivized per application. Action has been initiated against 96 such centers.

Despite the corruption, the minister assured the scheme's continuation, emphasizing its necessity for farmers. With plans to introduce unique ID cards linked to Aadhaar, the government aims to bring transparency and curb fraudulent applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025