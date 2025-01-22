A Decade of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Transforming India's Gender Landscape

As the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative marks its tenth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded its impact on addressing gender biases and ensuring educational access for girls. This landmark program aims to correct the declining child sex ratio and promote women's empowerment throughout their lives.

Launched on January 22, 2015, in Panipat, Haryana, the program has transformed into a people-powered movement, gaining participation from diverse societal sectors, as highlighted by Prime Minister Modi.

Significant improvements in historically low child sex ratios and heightened awareness of gender equality underscore the program's success. Modi expressed gratitude to contributors at all levels and emphasized continued efforts for greater opportunities for India's daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)