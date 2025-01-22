Left Menu

A Decade of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Transforming India's Gender Landscape

Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, a decade-old initiative, aims to counter gender bias and provide educational opportunities to girls in India. Launched by Prime Minister Modi, it has improved child sex ratios and empowered women across the country, fostering a supportive environment for gender equality.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:43 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:43 IST
A Decade of Beti Bachao Beti Padhao: Transforming India's Gender Landscape
  • Country:
  • India

As the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative marks its tenth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded its impact on addressing gender biases and ensuring educational access for girls. This landmark program aims to correct the declining child sex ratio and promote women's empowerment throughout their lives.

Launched on January 22, 2015, in Panipat, Haryana, the program has transformed into a people-powered movement, gaining participation from diverse societal sectors, as highlighted by Prime Minister Modi.

Significant improvements in historically low child sex ratios and heightened awareness of gender equality underscore the program's success. Modi expressed gratitude to contributors at all levels and emphasized continued efforts for greater opportunities for India's daughters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025