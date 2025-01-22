Left Menu

Mumbai Court Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Nationals with Forged Documents

Three Bangladeshi nationals were sentenced to jail and fined by a Mumbai court for illegally entering India and residing with counterfeit documents. The Mumbai Crime Branch's investigation uncovered the forgery and captured these individuals, leading to legal action and highlighting ongoing efforts to curb illegal immigration in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 09:57 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 09:57 IST
Mumbai Court Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Nationals with Forged Documents
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, three Bangladeshi nationals have been sentenced to imprisonment and fined by the 8th Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mumbai for illegal entry into India and using forged documents. The verdict was delivered by Additional CJM Kanchan Zanwar, following thorough evidence evaluation presented by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The case originated on April 24, 2024, when confidential information prompted the Criminal Intelligence Squad, led by Police Station Incharge Milind Kathe, to act against illegal Bangladeshi entrants. The individuals reportedly forged Indian citizenship documents, attempting to stay illegally in Mumbai.

Prompt response led to the detention of the accused at Vishnu Magar, RCF. They were charged under numerous IPC sections related to forgery and the Passport Act. As of 2025, special operations by authorities have resulted in 28 cases and 42 arrests of illegal Bangladeshi residents, seizing multiple fake documents, thereby reinforcing ongoing actions against illegal immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Growth in MENAP: Balancing Economic Pressures and Climate Risks

Global Economy in Transition: Opportunities, Risks, and the Path to Sustainable Growth

Navigating Commodity Shocks: Fiscal Rules and Financial Policy Insights

Gender Inequality and Conflict: How Wars Deepen Global Disparities and Stall Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025