Mumbai Court Cracks Down on Bangladeshi Nationals with Forged Documents

In a significant legal development, three Bangladeshi nationals have been sentenced to imprisonment and fined by the 8th Court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Mumbai for illegal entry into India and using forged documents. The verdict was delivered by Additional CJM Kanchan Zanwar, following thorough evidence evaluation presented by the Mumbai Crime Branch.

The case originated on April 24, 2024, when confidential information prompted the Criminal Intelligence Squad, led by Police Station Incharge Milind Kathe, to act against illegal Bangladeshi entrants. The individuals reportedly forged Indian citizenship documents, attempting to stay illegally in Mumbai.

Prompt response led to the detention of the accused at Vishnu Magar, RCF. They were charged under numerous IPC sections related to forgery and the Passport Act. As of 2025, special operations by authorities have resulted in 28 cases and 42 arrests of illegal Bangladeshi residents, seizing multiple fake documents, thereby reinforcing ongoing actions against illegal immigration.

