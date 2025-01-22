FTSE 100 Flat, EasyJet Loss Narrows, And More - Key Business Updates

Left Menu

The FTSE 100 is poised to open flat, with EasyJet posting a reduced operating loss thanks to easing fuel costs and strong travel demand. Quilter and J D Wetherspoon saw growth, while EnQuest expands by acquiring Harbour Energy's Vietnam business. The UK faced a larger budget deficit, and both gold and oil prices saw minimal changes.

The FTSE 100 is expected to open flat on Wednesday, according to early indicators, with futures nudging up by 0.03%.

British airline EasyJet reported a decreased operating loss in its first quarter, attributed to reduced fuel costs and robust demand for travel and holiday packages. British wealth manager Quilter experienced a substantial increase in managed assets in the fourth quarter, led by significant net inflows from wealthy clients.

Meanwhile, J D Wetherspoon saw a 5% rise in like-for-like sales over 25 weeks, driven by holiday season demand. EnQuest announced its acquisition of Harbour Energy's Vietnamese assets, signaling a strategic international expansion. The UK's larger-than-expected December budget deficit, impacted by debt interest and military housing purchases, highlights current fiscal challenges. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves discussed the resignation of the antitrust regulator's chair, emphasizing the need for alignment with government strategy. Commodity markets showed mixed results, with minimal changes in oil prices and a rise in gold prices, although base metals generally declined.

