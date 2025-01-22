Left Menu

EnQuest Expands Horizons: Acquires Harbour's Vietnam Assets Amid UK Tax Struggles

EnQuest, a British energy group, is acquiring Harbour Energy's Vietnam business for $84 million. The company's move comes as a response to increased UK taxes, aiming to diversify and expand beyond its North Sea focus. EnQuest CEO highlights the potential of Southeast Asia investments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-01-2025 14:26 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:26 IST
EnQuest Expands Horizons: Acquires Harbour's Vietnam Assets Amid UK Tax Struggles

British energy firm EnQuest is set to acquire Harbour Energy's business in Vietnam, as announced on Wednesday. The purchase, valued at $84 million including debt, marks a strategic shift for the North Sea-centered company in light of heightened UK taxes.

The transaction involves a 53% equity interest in Vietnam's Chim Sao and Dua production fields, with completion expected by the second quarter this year. North Sea operators argue that the UK windfall tax, introduced after 2022's energy price surge, could impede investments in the mature oil and gas region.

Many companies have opted to divest or merge while exploring international ventures. EnQuest CEO Amjad Bseisu has expressed interest in Southeast Asia, citing attractive capital returns, amidst discontent over the UK's tax policies. The deal exemplifies EnQuest's growth strategy and disciplined M&A approach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

Senate Passes Controversial Immigration Bill Amid Fierce Debate

 United States
2
Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

Rachel Reeves: A Call to Invest in the UK at Davos

 Global
3
Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

Marco Rubio: America's New Diplomatic Force

 Global
4
Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

Trump's Swift Actions: A New Era of U.S. Administration

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Global Trade Can Fight Hunger and Prevent Famine

Education Finance Watch 2024: The Growing Challenges in Global Education Funding

Investing in Nature: A Climate and Development Pathway for Mongolia

The battle against misinformation: Novel AI-based approach detects fake news in real-time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025