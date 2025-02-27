Chevron's Venezuela Oil Permit Revoked: Trump's Announcement Shakes Energy Sector

The United States government will terminate a crucial permit allowing Chevron Corp. to pump and export Venezuelan oil, as announced by President Donald Trump this week. The move signals a significant financial blow to Venezuela, which had relied heavily on this arrangement.

In a statement on his Truth Social network, Trump criticized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro for failing to meet democratic criteria for the previous July presidential election. He also pointed out Maduro's government's slow pace in repatriating immigrants slated for deportation.

Despite not directly naming California-based Chevron or the permit, known as a general license, Trump's timeline aligns with the only Venezuela-related license's issuance and renewal dates. Chevron confirms its operations comply with U.S. legal requirements, while Maduro's government remains silent on the announcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)