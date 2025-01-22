Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Condemns Attack on Saif Ali Khan, Urges against Blaming Entire Nation

Updated: 22-01-2025 16:32 IST
National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a public address on Wednesday, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah denounced the recent attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, urging against attributing the actions of an individual to an entire nation. Abdullah expressed his opposition to such incidents and wished the actor a swift recovery.

Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital after a five-day stay following an assault at his home. The actor left the hospital under heavy police escort, smiling and waving to the gathered paparazzi. Upon returning to his residence, Saif greeted fans and media, while Mumbai Police arrived to take his statement.

Actor Ronit Roy, known for his film and TV roles, was notably present during Saif's return, overseeing security arrangements. It has since been confirmed that Saif enlisted Roy's security firm, 'Ace Security and Protection', to enhance his safety post-attack.

The attack, which resulted in stab wounds to Saif's thoracic spine, occurred when intruder Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad attempted burglary at the actor's residence. Saif confronted the assailant, resulting in injuries that necessitated immediate medical attention at Lilavati Hospital.

Auto-rickshaw driver Rana, who assisted Saif during the incident, described transporting the bloodied actor to the hospital. The assailant, Shehzad, was later captured at Hiranandani Estate, Thane, while attempting to escape to Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

