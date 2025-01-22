Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Appeals to Report Vandalism of Electricity Infrastructure

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has urgently called on community members to report instances of vandalism targeting electricity infrastructure following a recent incident in Khayelitsha, Kariega, which led to the collapse of a critical substation and widespread power outages.

Vandalism Causes Significant DisruptionThe City’s Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Electricity and Energy, Ziyanda Mnqokoyi, condemned the act of vandalism, which occurred last Monday, resulting in the loss of power supply to numerous households in the area.

“The substation has unfortunately collapsed due to vandalism, which has caused a significant disruption in power supply. The building has sustained serious damage, and we are currently working on its rehabilitation,” Mnqokoyi said.

Rehabilitation Work and Expected Timelines

Mnqokoyi provided details on the ongoing restoration efforts, noting that the rehabilitation of the substation is underway but will require considerable work to restore power to affected areas. The process includes rebuilding the distribution substation, procuring and installing new switchgear, as well as thorough testing and commissioning.

Given the complexity of the project, Mnqokoyi explained that a typical restoration of this scale would usually take six months to complete. However, the municipality is working diligently to expedite the repairs and aims to have the substation fully operational by January 31, 2025.

Call for Community ActionWhile the municipality works to restore electricity, Mnqokoyi stressed the importance of community involvement in preventing such incidents. “We condemn this blatant criminality, which hampers our ability to provide essential services. Vandalizing infrastructure is a direct attack on our community’s access to electricity,” she stated.

She urged residents to report any information they might have about the incident to municipal law enforcement agencies or the South African Police Service (SAPS).

Impact on Service DeliveryThe MMC highlighted that the substation collapse underscores the broader issue of infrastructure vandalism, which remains a persistent challenge affecting service delivery across the city. The municipality emphasized that these acts of sabotage severely disrupt the provision of basic services and hinder efforts to improve living conditions for residents.

Community Support NeededMnqokoyi’s appeal is a reminder of the need for collective action to protect public infrastructure and ensure that essential services are not interrupted. She encouraged all residents to take responsibility for the well-being of their communities and cooperate with authorities to prevent further incidents of vandalism.

As the rehabilitation work continues, the municipality remains committed to restoring power to affected households as swiftly as possible while urging residents to work together to safeguard public infrastructure for the benefit of all.