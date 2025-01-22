Left Menu

UP Cabinet Boosts Industrial Training and Infrastructure at Maha Kumbh

During a meeting at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet focused on upgrading 62 ITIs and extending the Ganga Expressway. Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal discussed partnerships with Tata for ITI enhancements and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath approved the expressway's extension to improve regional connectivity.

Uttar Pradesh minister Kapil Dev Agarwal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
At the Maha Kumbh event in Prayagraj, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet held a meeting on Wednesday where Minister Kapil Dev Agarwal underscored crucial developments, such as the enhancement of 62 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the expansion of the Ganga Expressway. These initiatives are considered pivotal for the state's future growth.

During discussions, Minister Agarwal highlighted the existing partnership between the state government and Tata, which has now supported the modernization of around 1,500 ITIs. A new accentuation is placed on upgrading 62 further ITIs, incorporating partial funding from state resources. Minister Agarwal expressed optimism about these advancements in business education and skill development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated the strategic importance of the Ganga Expressway, noting its role in linking Prayagraj to several key districts, including Mirzapur and Kashi. Plans for extending the expressway to Haridwar were also approved, aiming to enhance connectivity across Purvanchal, including Muzaffarnagar.

