FSSAI CEO Pushes for Boosted Inspections and Food Safety Enhancements in Tamil Nadu

G Kamala Vardhana Rao, the CEO of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), on Wednesday called for increased inspections of high-risk food establishments in Tamil Nadu. Rao emphasized the need for regular reviews of food testing laboratories during a meeting with Lalvena, IAS, the Principal Secretary and Food Safety Commissioner of Tamil Nadu.

Rao urged the expedited development of Healthy and Hygienic Food Streets to facilitate public access. Visiting FSSAI's Southern Regional Office in Chennai, he reviewed operations with senior officials and discussed improvements with ARS Kumar, IRS, Chief Commissioner of Chennai Customs, along with other customs officials.

Rao underscored the importance of the newly launched Food Import Rejection Alert (FIRA) portal. This digital tool aims to inform stakeholders about rejected food import consignments. Discussions also focused on building the capacity of customs officials in food safety regulations to streamline the green channel clearance process. FIRA is intended to assist exporters, importers, and the food industry by providing insights into compliance expectations and reasons for import rejections.

