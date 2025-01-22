Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Pushes for 'Double-Engine Government' in Delhi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has expressed confidence that the BJP will achieve victory in upcoming elections, promoting a 'double-engine government.' This model, he says, will expedite development both in Uttarakhand and potentially in Delhi, should the BJP replicate its success in the 2025 elections.

Updated: 22-01-2025 21:32 IST
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami campaigns for BJP in Delhi.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has confidently predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a win in the state, bolstering a 'double-engine government' and accelerating development. He emphasized the potential for rapid progress in Delhi under similar leadership.

In a public address, CM Dhami articulated that numerous developmental projects in Uttarakhand are underway due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special focus on the region, facilitated by the current 'double-engine government.' He urged voters to replicate this governance model in Delhi for the upcoming 2025 elections, suggesting it would enhance Delhi's growth trajectory.

Speaking to the media, CM Dhami observed a 'wave of change,' asserting that the BJP is set for victory. He envisions swift development under a BJP-led double-engine government in Delhi, promising more new schemes without altering current ones. He lauded PM Modi's governance style as public-centric.

Earlier, in a sharp critique of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration in Delhi, Dhami accused them of failing to fulfill their commitments, particularly in healthcare and education. During a rally supporting BJP candidate Poonam Sharma in Wazirpur, Dhami criticized the Kejriwal government for misleading Delhi residents.

Highlighting states with double-engine governments, Dhami pointed out their rapid progress under PM Modi. Delhi's upcoming elections on February 5, with results on February 8, offer a pivotal moment for potential change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

