Swami Sarang Maharaj's Harmonious Visit to Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah
Swami Sarang Maharaj visited Khwaja Garib Nawaz's Dargah in Ajmer for the Ram Pratistha ceremony anniversary. He sought blessings for communal harmony and peace, inspired by PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh. Maharaj emphasized unity, acknowledging the respectful gesture extended towards him at the mosque.
In a move highlighting interfaith harmony, Swami Sarang Maharaj of Lucknow made a significant visit to Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz's Dargah in Ajmer on the occasion of the Ram Pratistha ceremony anniversary. Maharaj, known for his saffron attire, offered a chadar and participated in devotional activities alongside Sufi singers.
During his visit, he performed namaz with fellow devotees, paying respects to Allah. Swami Sarang reflected on his inspiration from political leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who have participated in similar gestures of unity by sending a chadar to the Dargah.
In an interview, Maharaj expressed his belief in India's unity against religious divisiveness, stating that godliness exists in all corners of the country. As the Mahakumbh Mela thrives in Prayagraj, Maharaj's call for peace comes at a time when communal harmony is of paramount importance.
