Left Menu

Swami Sarang Maharaj's Harmonious Visit to Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah

Swami Sarang Maharaj visited Khwaja Garib Nawaz's Dargah in Ajmer for the Ram Pratistha ceremony anniversary. He sought blessings for communal harmony and peace, inspired by PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh. Maharaj emphasized unity, acknowledging the respectful gesture extended towards him at the mosque.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 09:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 09:54 IST
Swami Sarang Maharaj's Harmonious Visit to Khwaja Garib Nawaz Dargah
Swamy Sarang Maharaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move highlighting interfaith harmony, Swami Sarang Maharaj of Lucknow made a significant visit to Hazrat Khwaja Garib Nawaz's Dargah in Ajmer on the occasion of the Ram Pratistha ceremony anniversary. Maharaj, known for his saffron attire, offered a chadar and participated in devotional activities alongside Sufi singers.

During his visit, he performed namaz with fellow devotees, paying respects to Allah. Swami Sarang reflected on his inspiration from political leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who have participated in similar gestures of unity by sending a chadar to the Dargah.

In an interview, Maharaj expressed his belief in India's unity against religious divisiveness, stating that godliness exists in all corners of the country. As the Mahakumbh Mela thrives in Prayagraj, Maharaj's call for peace comes at a time when communal harmony is of paramount importance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025