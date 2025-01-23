Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation Launches Major Demolition Drive Against Illegal Buildings

On Thursday, the Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation initiated the demolition of 34 illegal buildings, following mandates from the Bombay High Court. This decisive move is part of a broader drive to clear unauthorized constructions on land reserved for a dumping ground and an STP plant in Agrawal Nagari, Nalasopara.

A significant operation, the demolition affects over 1,000 families who have been residing in these structures for years, now leaving them homeless and uncertain about their future. Despite years of settlement, the municipal body issued notices asking residents to vacate by January 22, 2025, as the buildings stand on restricted land earmarked for crucial community facilities.

The Bombay High Court had previously declared these 41 structures illegal, with seven already razed. The ongoing demolition is scheduled over multiple days, specifically on January 23, 24, 27, and 28. Mohan Sankhe, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of Vasai Virar City Corporation, confirmed the demolition activities are necessary as the land is designated for a dumping yard.

In a related enforcement, earlier operations in Pune's Wakad and Dange Chowk areas led by the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation saw a similar anti-encroachment drive targeting unauthorized structures. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)