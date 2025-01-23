Tariff Tensions Thwart Global Stock Rally

Global stocks eased on Thursday, pulling back from a rally initially fueled by U.S. President Donald Trump's ambitious $500 billion plan for artificial intelligence infrastructure. The excitement waned, especially in technology shares in Europe, following previous gains driven by the announcement of a joint venture involving Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank.

While Chinese stocks benefited from government support, gaining over 1% before settling up 0.18%, the global market momentum faded without further details on Trump's tariff plans. The dollar hovered near two-week lows, and Wall Street sustained its gains from a record high the previous day as market participants overlooked uncertainties regarding tariffs.

In volatile currency markets, the dollar index lingered at 108.26 amid weak tariffs-driven sentiment. Energy commodities like oil faced pressure over potential impacts from tariff proposals on global growth. Brent crude stabilized just above $79 a barrel, reflecting broader economic concerns.

