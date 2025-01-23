Banking on Tomorrow: IBA’s Tech Conference 2025

The Indian Banks' Association (IBA) is preparing for its 20th Annual Banking Technology Conference, showcasing the rapid evolution of India's financial sector. Scheduled for January 24, 2025, in Mumbai, the conference will navigate the theme 'Future-Ready Banking for Viksit Bharat', representing a digitally empowered, self-reliant India.

The event will gather over 350 leaders from banking and regulatory fields to discuss fintech's role in shaping India's financial future. This conference is a platform for innovation, where industry pioneers engage in intellectual dialogue, enabling the adoption of next-generation solutions.

A major highlight is Wegofin, a fintech front-runner utilizing Generative AI to revolutionize digital banking and merchant acquisitions. Recognized for its AI-driven solutions, Wegofin is setting benchmarks by enhancing areas like account management, compliance, and analytics within the financial sector.

