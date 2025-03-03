Left Menu

Microsoft's Cost-Saving AI Shift: A New Era for Generative AI?

In an effort to make generative AI profitable, Microsoft and Google are shifting costs to consumers by integrating AI into their products and raising subscription prices. Despite significant investments, the profitability of AI systems remains challenging due to high training and inference costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 03-03-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 11:00 IST
Microsoft, after integrating generative AI into its key offerings, is now making strategic changes to recoup costs by increasing prices and incorporating ads. The tech giant's recent moves, like suspending data center leases, reflect its ongoing struggle to make AI technology more profitable.

Google is following a similar path, embedding AI features into its Workspace services and raising charges. Despite aggressive investments into AI, both companies are finding it hard to persuade users to pay for these enhancements.

As operational costs for AI soar, companies are turning to edge computing, transferring the financial burden to consumers. This approach reduces data center reliance but raises environmental and economic concerns, pushing consumers towards more frequent device upgrades.

(With inputs from agencies.)

