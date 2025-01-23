Left Menu

The Declining Rupee: India's Currency Struggles

Moody's reported the Indian rupee has depreciated by 5% in two years and 20% in five years, ranking among the weakest in South Asia. Of 23 rated companies, only six face dollar vulnerability, mitigated by factors. These include oil companies, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel, and ANI Technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 17:47 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 17:47 IST
The Declining Rupee: India's Currency Struggles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Moody's Investor Service announced on Thursday that the Indian rupee has depreciated by around 5% over the last two years and has plummeted 20% over the past five years, positioning it as one of the weakest currencies in South and Southeast Asia.

Out of the 23 rated Indian companies, Moody's identified only six that are at risk due to the dollar's strength. However, these entities, including three oil refining and marketing firms, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, and Indian Oil Corporation, are supported by sufficient mitigating factors.

Other companies identified are building materials producer UltraTech Cement, telecommunications giant Bharti Airtel, and ride-sharing company ANI Technologies Pvt Ltd. The rupee's 5% depreciation over two years and over 20% drop since January 2020 underscores its fragile standing in the region, Moody's noted in its report focused on emerging markets in South and Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025