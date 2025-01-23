Spicing Up Sustainable Livelihoods in Arunachal Pradesh

At a recent buyer-seller meeting in Arunachal Pradesh, Commerce and Industry Minister Nyato Dukam emphasized the potential of spice cultivation as a sustainable income avenue. He urged farmers to move beyond dependence on government subsidies and focus on long-term income generation.

Dukam assured the gathering of support from the state government and Spice Board, promising aid in terms of subsidies, training, and market access. His vision includes providing continuous guidance and enhancing market connectivity to solidify the spice farming sector.

Regional Deputy Director of the Spice Board, DM Barman, highlighted Arunachal Pradesh's major role in spice cultivation, especially as the second largest cultivator of large cardamom in India. Over 80 local farmers and 10 national firms participated in this event aimed at strengthening the spice industry.

