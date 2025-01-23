Left Menu

Government Halts Mineral Block Auction to Preserve Heritage Sites

The Union Government, led by G Kishan Reddy, has annulled the auction of the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block after meeting with leaders from Madurai's Ambalakarars. The decision supports biodiversity and cultural heritage conservation at Arittapatti Biodiversity Heritage Site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:16 IST
Government Halts Mineral Block Auction to Preserve Heritage Sites
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, held discussions on Thursday with Ambalakarars, traditional leaders from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, at the Ministry of Mines in New Delhi. The leaders voiced concerns that the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block includes the Arittapatti Biodiversity Heritage Site and other cultural landmarks.

A press release from the Ministry of Mines earlier indicated that numerous objections had been raised against the auction of the land due to its ecological and cultural significance. The Ambalakarars requested the cancellation of the auction during the meeting on January 22, 2025.

Following comprehensive discussions, Minister Reddy announced the annulment of the auction, aligning with the government's commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to protect biodiversity and traditional rights. The decision underscores the government's support for conserving bio-diversity heritage areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025