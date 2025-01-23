Government Halts Mineral Block Auction to Preserve Heritage Sites
The Union Government, led by G Kishan Reddy, has annulled the auction of the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block after meeting with leaders from Madurai's Ambalakarars. The decision supports biodiversity and cultural heritage conservation at Arittapatti Biodiversity Heritage Site.
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Coal and Mines, G Kishan Reddy, held discussions on Thursday with Ambalakarars, traditional leaders from Madurai, Tamil Nadu, at the Ministry of Mines in New Delhi. The leaders voiced concerns that the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block includes the Arittapatti Biodiversity Heritage Site and other cultural landmarks.
A press release from the Ministry of Mines earlier indicated that numerous objections had been raised against the auction of the land due to its ecological and cultural significance. The Ambalakarars requested the cancellation of the auction during the meeting on January 22, 2025.
Following comprehensive discussions, Minister Reddy announced the annulment of the auction, aligning with the government's commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to protect biodiversity and traditional rights. The decision underscores the government's support for conserving bio-diversity heritage areas.
