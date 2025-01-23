Left Menu

KFin Technologies Boosts Profits with Strategic Growth

KFin Technologies Ltd reported a 35% increase in profit after tax to Rs 90.18 crore for Q4 2024, compared to Rs 66.83 crore in the previous year. The revenue rose 32.6% to Rs 290 crore. Year-to-date profits and revenue also showed significant growth, driven by new client acquisitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 18:30 IST
KFin Technologies Ltd has reported impressive financial results for the final quarter of 2024, with a remarkable 35% increase in profit after tax, bringing the total to Rs 90.18 crore. This marks a significant improvement from the Rs 66.83 crore recorded in the same period last year.

The company's revenue from operations also saw a substantial rise of 32.6% in the October-December quarter, amounting to Rs 290 crore, compared to Rs 218.72 crore a year earlier. This growth is attributed to strategic client expansions both domestically and internationally.

For the first nine months of FY25, KFin Technologies reported a 44.3% year-on-year increase in profits, totaling Rs 247.57 crore, while revenue from operations climbed by 32.6% to Rs 808 crore. CEO Sreekanth Nadella highlighted the company's commitment to sustained growth and profitability as key to its robust performance.

