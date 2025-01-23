Groblers Bridge Port of Entry to Botswana Temporarily Closed Due to Flooding; Repairs Underway

The Commissioner of the Border Management Authority (BMA), Dr. Michael Masiapato, announced on Wednesday that operations at the Groblers Bridge port of entry, a vital border crossing into Botswana, remain temporarily suspended due to severe flooding caused by heavy rainfall. The flooding has significantly disrupted various operational areas and impacted the port's infrastructure.

“We are pleased to announce that the floodwaters have now subsided, allowing for an assessment of the port infrastructure,” said Dr. Masiapato. Following this development, a multi-disciplinary team of engineering experts conducted a comprehensive inspection to evaluate the extent of damage caused by the flood.

Repair Plan and Key Activities

Based on the assessment, a detailed project plan has been devised to address the necessary repairs and prepare the port for resumption of operations. Key activities in the plan include:

Infrastructure Repairs: Immediate repairs to damaged facilities to restore functionality. Water Quality Tests: Ensuring environmental safety by testing and confirming water quality. Ground Stability Restoration: Allowing underground water to fully dissipate to ensure the ground can safely support the heavy cargo trucks that traverse the port.

Dr. Masiapato emphasized the importance of these measures, stating, “It is anticipated that the repair and restoration process will take approximately six days to complete. Upon completion, the Groblers Bridge port of entry will resume its critical role in facilitating cross-border movement and trade between South Africa and Botswana.”

Economic Impact and International Collaboration

The Groblers Bridge port of entry is a critical node in the trade corridor between South Africa and Botswana, handling significant volumes of cargo and passenger traffic. The closure has had an impact on trade and travel, emphasizing the importance of swift restoration efforts.

The BMA is working closely with its counterparts in Botswana to coordinate efforts and ensure that all stakeholders are informed of progress. Regular updates will be provided as the project advances.

Additional Precautionary Measures

In addition to the repairs, the BMA has initiated a review of flood mitigation strategies to prevent similar disruptions in the future. Measures under consideration include enhanced drainage systems, real-time weather monitoring at border posts, and contingency plans for emergency response.

Commitment to Safety and Functionality

Dr. Masiapato reiterated the BMA’s commitment to ensuring the safety and operational readiness of all ports of entry. “We recognize the essential role these ports play in driving economic activity and fostering regional connectivity. Our priority remains restoring operations at Groblers Bridge as efficiently and safely as possible,” he added.

The Groblers Bridge port of entry is expected to reopen by next week, subject to the completion of all necessary restoration and safety checks. The BMA has urged stakeholders and travelers to remain patient and informed through official communication channels.