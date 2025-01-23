Left Menu

Delhi Court Accepts Closure Report in NDTV Promoters Saga

A Delhi court has accepted the CBI's closure report in a case involving former NDTV promoters, Prannoy and Radhika Roy, who were accused of irregular loan repayments to ICICI Bank. The court found the investigation satisfactory and noted a lack of criminal evidence, closing the chapter on this high-profile case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 20:15 IST
Delhi Court Accepts Closure Report in NDTV Promoters Saga
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has accepted a closure report in the case involving former NDTV promoters Prannoy and Radhika Roy. They were under investigation for alleged financial irregularities related to loan repayments to ICICI Bank.

On the final hearing date, July 1, 2025, the complainant expressed satisfaction with the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) findings, opting not to file a protest. Special Judge Shailender Malik reviewed the report and the accompanying documents, declaring the investigation satisfactory.

The case stemmed from a reported Rs 48 crore loss to ICICI Bank linked to a loan settlement in 2009. A complaint was filed in 2017 by Sanjay Dutt of Quantum Securities Ltd, alleging a conspiracy involving a Rs 500 crore loan acquisition. However, after thorough investigation, the CBI found insufficient evidence to support criminal charges, leading to the report's acceptance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025