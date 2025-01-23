Delhi Court Accepts Closure Report in NDTV Promoters Saga

The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has accepted a closure report in the case involving former NDTV promoters Prannoy and Radhika Roy. They were under investigation for alleged financial irregularities related to loan repayments to ICICI Bank.

On the final hearing date, July 1, 2025, the complainant expressed satisfaction with the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) findings, opting not to file a protest. Special Judge Shailender Malik reviewed the report and the accompanying documents, declaring the investigation satisfactory.

The case stemmed from a reported Rs 48 crore loss to ICICI Bank linked to a loan settlement in 2009. A complaint was filed in 2017 by Sanjay Dutt of Quantum Securities Ltd, alleging a conspiracy involving a Rs 500 crore loan acquisition. However, after thorough investigation, the CBI found insufficient evidence to support criminal charges, leading to the report's acceptance.

