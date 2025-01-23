India's Energy Resilience Amidst Russia Sanctions Concerns

Indian Oil Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney expressed confidence that further sanctions against Russia will not disrupt India's crude oil supply. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Sahney emphasized the robustness of India's diversified energy sources, ensuring stability in global oil prices.

Sahney highlighted India's strong presence in Davos, noting the opportunity to engage with global corporates, which benefits both the company and the economy. He reiterated the potential advantages of Donald Trump's possible second presidency for the energy sector, emphasizing India's open stance on multiple energy sources.

Despite geopolitical tensions, Sahney assured that India's energy security will remain unaffected, with multiple sources ready to compensate for any reduced Russian oil imports. He expected global oil prices to remain stable between USD 75-80 per barrel and expressed satisfaction with current government support.

(With inputs from agencies.)