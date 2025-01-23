Left Menu

India's Energy Resilience Amidst Russia Sanctions Concerns

Indian Oil's Chairman, Arvinder Singh Sahney, reassures that further sanctions against Russia will not affect India's crude oil supply. India has diversified energy sources to meet its needs, ensuring stability in global oil prices. Sahney highlights the positive impact of India's presence at the World Economic Forum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 23-01-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 21:10 IST
Indian Oil Chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney expressed confidence that further sanctions against Russia will not disrupt India's crude oil supply. Speaking at the World Economic Forum, Sahney emphasized the robustness of India's diversified energy sources, ensuring stability in global oil prices.

Sahney highlighted India's strong presence in Davos, noting the opportunity to engage with global corporates, which benefits both the company and the economy. He reiterated the potential advantages of Donald Trump's possible second presidency for the energy sector, emphasizing India's open stance on multiple energy sources.

Despite geopolitical tensions, Sahney assured that India's energy security will remain unaffected, with multiple sources ready to compensate for any reduced Russian oil imports. He expected global oil prices to remain stable between USD 75-80 per barrel and expressed satisfaction with current government support.

