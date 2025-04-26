Revving Up: U.S. Accelerates Autonomous Vehicle Deployment

The Trump administration has unveiled new regulations aimed at accelerating the deployment of self-driving vehicles, a move that saw Tesla's shares soar nearly 10% on Friday. Elon Musk, Tesla's CEO and a close adviser to President Donald Trump, has been vocal about launching commercial robotaxi services imminently.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced that the new rules would support U.S. automakers in competing with Chinese rivals by allowing certain autonomous vehicles to bypass some federal safety standards. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to lead globally in autonomous vehicle innovation.

Despite the excitement from automotive giants, safety advocates have expressed concerns. Critics warn that these regulatory relaxations could compromise safety if proper safeguards and transparency are not ensured. The ongoing discourse highlights the balancing act between innovation and safety in the evolving autonomous vehicle landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)