Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, the reigning World Sportsman of the Year, has set an unparalleled standard in pole vaulting, asserting that no competitor has ever matched him jump for jump. The Swedish athlete, confident in his unrivaled abilities, has accumulated two Olympic gold medals and 11 world records, extending his winning streak to 28 since July 2023.

Despite his current dominance, Duplantis holds deep respect for the legacy of Ukraine's Sergey Bubka, the 1988 Olympic champion known for smashing the pole vault record 35 times. Acknowledging that he still has room to grow to achieve a career as enduring as Bubka's, Duplantis makes his outdoor season debut at the Xiamen Diamond League meeting in China.

Setting a remarkable 6.27-meter record at the All Star Perche meeting, Duplantis views these feats as milestones rather than endpoints. He focuses on constant self-enhancement rather than merely breaking records every competition, driven by the desire to be the best version of himself.

