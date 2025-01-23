Left Menu

Parakram Divas: Young Minds Engage with PM Modi on India's Future

During Parakram Divas, marking Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, PM Modi interacted with students at the parliament, discussing India's vision for 2047. Celebrating Bose's legacy, they explored leadership ideals and India's sustainable future, emphasizing electric transport and solar energy initiatives to combat climate change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-01-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 23-01-2025 22:08 IST
Parakram Divas: Young Minds Engage with PM Modi on India's Future
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with students on Parakram Diwas (Photo/ X: @narendramodi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Parakram Divas, commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a special interaction with young students in the Central Hall of the parliament. According to an official press release, the Prime Minister inquired about the nation's aspirations for 2047, when a student confidently declared the goal of transforming India into a Developed Nation, or Viksit Bharat.

Engaging further, Modi questioned why the timeline extends to 2047, to which a student explained that it marks when the current generation would be poised to serve the nation at the centenary of India's Independence. The Prime Minister discussed the significance of Parakram Divas and highlighted a grand celebration in Cuttack, Odisha, where Bose was born. When asked about Netaji's most inspiring words, a student cited "Give me blood and I promise you freedom."

The conversation also delved into India's sustainable initiatives, as the Prime Minister emphasized the deployment of over 1,200 electric buses in Delhi to reduce carbon emissions. Modi introduced the PM Suryagarh Yojana, focusing on rooftop solar panels as a strategy against climate change. He explained that this initiative aims to replace electricity bills with solar power, supporting the charging of electric vehicles and offering surplus energy to the government for financial benefit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

Reflections on A Legacy: Pramila Jayapal's Tribute to Her Father

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

Trump's Controversial Pardon of Silk Road Founder

 Global
3
Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

Cuban Political Prisoners Released Amid Uncertain U.S. Policy Shifts

 Global
4
Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025