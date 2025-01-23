Parakram Divas: Young Minds Engage with PM Modi on India's Future

On Parakram Divas, commemorating the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a special interaction with young students in the Central Hall of the parliament. According to an official press release, the Prime Minister inquired about the nation's aspirations for 2047, when a student confidently declared the goal of transforming India into a Developed Nation, or Viksit Bharat.

Engaging further, Modi questioned why the timeline extends to 2047, to which a student explained that it marks when the current generation would be poised to serve the nation at the centenary of India's Independence. The Prime Minister discussed the significance of Parakram Divas and highlighted a grand celebration in Cuttack, Odisha, where Bose was born. When asked about Netaji's most inspiring words, a student cited "Give me blood and I promise you freedom."

The conversation also delved into India's sustainable initiatives, as the Prime Minister emphasized the deployment of over 1,200 electric buses in Delhi to reduce carbon emissions. Modi introduced the PM Suryagarh Yojana, focusing on rooftop solar panels as a strategy against climate change. He explained that this initiative aims to replace electricity bills with solar power, supporting the charging of electric vehicles and offering surplus energy to the government for financial benefit. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)