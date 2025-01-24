Cracking Down on Substandard and Spurious Drugs: November 2024 Report
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has released its November 2024 report, identifying numerous drugs as Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and spurious. A major raid in Kolkata led to the seizure of suspect drugs worth Rs 6.60 crore, highlighting intensified efforts to ensure quality pharmaceuticals.
The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) unveiled the November 2024 list of Not of Standard Quality (NSQ) and spurious drugs on Friday, according to a release from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Central Drugs Laboratories revealed that 51 samples were deemed NSQ, while State Drugs Testing Laboratories identified 84, reaffirming concerns over drug quality.
The release specified that failures occur due to specific samples missing certain quality benchmarks. Importantly, these findings do not suggest broad issues across all market drugs. The report indicates an increase in the quantity of NSQ reports submitted by states, which bolsters the central database aimed at enhancing medicine quality nationwide.
Regular joint actions between state regulators and CDSCO are crucial in identifying and removing these substandard drugs. Last month's joint operation by CDSCO East Zone and West Bengal's Drugs Control Directorate in Kolkata uncovered a cache of suspect medicines valued at nearly Rs 6.60 crore. The inventory comprised possible spurious anti-cancer and anti-diabetic drugs sourced internationally, lacking legitimate import documentation. This operation underscores ongoing vigilance against the circulation of spurious pharmaceuticals.
