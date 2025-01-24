Left Menu

Bank of India Profits Soar Amidst Declining Bad Loans

State-owned Bank of India reported a 35% increase in net profit for the December quarter, reaching Rs 2,517 crore due to a decrease in bad loans. The bank's income rose significantly, with improvements in their net interest income and operational profit. Gross and net non-performing assets also showed a notable decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 17:51 IST
Bank of India Profits Soar Amidst Declining Bad Loans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Bank of India (BoI) announced a significant financial performance for the December quarter, marking a 35% increase in net profit to Rs 2,517 crore, attributed to a substantial decline in bad loans.

Compared to the same period last year, when the Mumbai-headquartered bank secured a net profit of Rs 1,870 crore, this surge reflects robust financial health. The bank's total income escalated to Rs 19,957 crore, a rise from Rs 16,411 crore.

Furthermore, Bank of India reported an increase in its interest income to Rs 18,210 crore, along with improvements in net interest income and operating profit figures. Notably, gross non-performing assets dropped to 3.69% of total loans, while net NPAs decreased to 0.85% by the end of December 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

UK Government to Curb Legal Challenges for Infrastructure Growth

 United Kingdom
2
Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

Saudi Arabia Eyes $600 Billion Investment in U.S.

 Global
3
New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

New Zealand Sets the Stage for Economic Revival

 Global
4
Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets prison in US

Man convicted of stalking Chinese ex-official by leaving him dire note gets ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025