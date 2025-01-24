Madhya Pradesh Bans Liquor in 17 Religious Cities on Devi Ahilyabai's 300th Birth Anniversary

In a landmark decision, the Madhya Pradesh government has announced a complete ban on liquor in 17 religious cities, honoring the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai. This step was revealed after a cabinet meeting held by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in Maheshwar, regarded as the spiritual home of Devi Ahilyabai.

Chief Minister Yadav detailed that the ban will affect one municipal corporation, six Nagar Palika, six Nagar Parishad, and six Gram Panchayats, including notable areas such as Ujjain Municipal Corporation and Datia Nagar Palika. The liquor shops in these towns will face a permanent shutdown, and there are no plans to relocate them elsewhere.

The ban forms part of a phased strategy to progressively eliminate liquor sales in religious zones. Chief Minister Yadav underlined the importance of this policy to align with spiritual values, ensuring that places of historical and religious significance remain untainted by liquor sales. The longstanding policy banning liquor within a five-kilometer radius of the Narmada riverbanks will remain unchanged.

