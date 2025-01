Siberian Grain: Russia's New Agricultural Powerhouse Amid Climate Shift

In a strategic pivot driven by climate change, Russia is exploring reduced transit fees with Kazakhstan to facilitate the export of Siberian grain to new markets. Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut emphasized the region's growing importance, citing an 11.5% increase in its grain harvest compared to a nationwide decline.

Siberia is emerging as a critical agricultural zone as Russia's traditional southern breadbasket faces challenges from extreme weather conditions. Kazakhstan serves as the most efficient pathway to Asian markets, bypassing crowded routes to the Black and Baltic Seas.

Despite recent tensions within the Eurasian Economic Union over grain trade, Lut remains optimistic about reaching an agreement. Russia and Kazakhstan both stand to benefit from eased transit, with Kazakhstan eyeing access to Russian ports for its European exports.

