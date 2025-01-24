Left Menu

Market Rollercoaster: Trump's Impact on Global Stocks and Oil Prices

U.S. stocks are poised to pull back slightly from record highs as caution prevails following President Trump's remarks on tariffs and trade. The dollar faces its largest weekly drop in two months, amid investor confidence in potential Federal Reserve rate cuts. European stocks show optimism with luxury brands leading gains.

Updated: 24-01-2025 19:51 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 19:51 IST
U.S. stocks are expected to experience a minor decline from their record highs on Friday, as investors exercise caution following President Donald Trump's recent comments on tariffs and trade. The dollar is on track for its largest weekly drop in two months, buoyed by increased investor confidence that the Federal Reserve may implement further interest rate cuts this year.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were down approximately 0.1%, indicating a slightly weaker start to trading on Wall Street. Meanwhile, a survey due Friday may reveal a modest slowdown in U.S. business activity for early January in both the manufacturing and services sectors.

European stock markets mirrored growing optimism, with the STOXX 600 rising 0.3% driven by strong performance in luxury goods retailers. Despite declines, oil prices have rebounded, with U.S. crude futures up 0.4% at $74.90 a barrel and Brent crude up 0.5% at $78.70.

