Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Stabilize Amid Inflation Data Focus

U.S. stock index futures rose slightly after a week of downturns as investors focused on key inflation data that could impact Federal Reserve monetary policy. Traders anticipate a 25-basis-point rate cut in July. Meanwhile, Nvidia and Microsoft faced oversight concerns on AI spending, impacting stock performances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 16:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 16:54 IST
U.S. Stock Futures Stabilize Amid Inflation Data Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock index futures showed modest gains on Friday, recovering from significant losses earlier this week as investor attention turned to the upcoming release of the Personal Consumption Expenditure index, a crucial inflation metric for the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.

As of early morning, Dow E-mini futures climbed by 0.29%, S&P 500 E-mini futures rose by 0.30%, and Nasdaq 100 E-mini futures were up by 0.23%. Investors are keenly awaiting the inflation data, which is predicted to reveal a 2.5% annual increase for January, potentially influencing the Federal Reserve's rate decisions amid a hawkish stance on interest rates.

With expectations that the Fed may cut borrowing costs by 25 basis points in July, investors remain cautious. Wall Street's indexes continue to face pressure from economic slowdown concerns and potential overspending by tech giants on AI infrastructure. China's trade tensions with the U.S., coupled with Trump's tariff threats, further complicate the market outlook.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025