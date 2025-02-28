Stock Futures Climb as Investors Eye Inflation Report

U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday, reflecting investor optimism following an inflation report that matched expectations. Analysts closely examined the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index, which revealed a 2.5% year-on-year increase in January, aligning with economic forecasts.

Month-over-month, the index rose by 0.3%, in line with predictions. Excluding volatile sectors such as food and energy, an annual increase of 2.6% was registered, also meeting forecasts. Early trading saw the Dow E-minis gaining 228 points, the S&P 500 E-minis rising by 20.25 points, and the Nasdaq 100 E-minis gaining 44 points.

The report's alignment with economist expectations has bolstered investor sentiment, as anticipation grows for potential monetary policy easing by the Federal Reserve later this year. This balanced outlook could significantly influence trading activity moving forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)