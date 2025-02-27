Left Menu

Trump Administration's USAID Shutdown: Tears, Lawsuits, and Uncertain Futures

The Trump administration's rapid dismantling of the USAID has led to emotional farewells as employees clear their offices under federal supervision. Lawsuits challenge the legality of the abrupt shutdown and funding cuts. Concerns grow over the impact on global aid and diplomatic relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:42 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On Thursday, USAID employees were seen shedding tears as they cleared their Washington offices under a tight 15-minute schedule imposed by the Trump administration. The shutdown of USAID is part of a broader move to reduce the federal government, spearheaded by President Trump and his adviser, Elon Musk.

As staff members grappled with the sudden job loss, supporters outside the headquarters offered applause and encouragement. The closure has ignited numerous lawsuits, challenging the legality of the administration's approach, which bypassed congressional approval to significantly scale down foreign aid services.

Critics argue that dismantling USAID undermines international humanitarian efforts and tarnishes the U.S.'s reputation as a global leader in development. Despite resistance in federal court, the administration forged ahead, leaving thousands jobless and critical aid programs unfunded.

