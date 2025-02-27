Trump Administration's USAID Shutdown: Tears, Lawsuits, and Uncertain Futures

On Thursday, USAID employees were seen shedding tears as they cleared their Washington offices under a tight 15-minute schedule imposed by the Trump administration. The shutdown of USAID is part of a broader move to reduce the federal government, spearheaded by President Trump and his adviser, Elon Musk.

As staff members grappled with the sudden job loss, supporters outside the headquarters offered applause and encouragement. The closure has ignited numerous lawsuits, challenging the legality of the administration's approach, which bypassed congressional approval to significantly scale down foreign aid services.

Critics argue that dismantling USAID undermines international humanitarian efforts and tarnishes the U.S.'s reputation as a global leader in development. Despite resistance in federal court, the administration forged ahead, leaving thousands jobless and critical aid programs unfunded.

(With inputs from agencies.)