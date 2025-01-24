Delhi Election Frenzy: AAP's Confidence vs. BJP's Strategic Engagements

Amid the fever pitch of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh has exuded confidence in his party's prospects. Highlighting a pronounced wave of support, Singh conveyed that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is poised to secure another term. Singh noted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) active efforts against Kejriwal but asserted, "there's a strong wave for AAP and Kejriwal throughout Delhi; he will form the government again."

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's National Convenor, took a direct jab at the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, advising against restating schemes his party has already established, such as free electricity and water. Kejriwal challenged Shah to showcase the BJP's genuine plans for Delhi rather than repackaging AAP's accomplishments.

BJP's strategic rollout ahead of polls involves Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading public engagements, including two meetings and a roadshow on January 25. These events are part of BJP's tactical efforts to connect with voters and outline their vision prior to the February 5 elections.

