Left Menu

Delhi Election Frenzy: AAP's Confidence vs. BJP's Strategic Engagements

As the Delhi Assembly Elections approach, AAP's Sanjay Singh asserts confidence in retaining power amidst BJP's strategic campaign efforts. Kejriwal calls out BJP for rehashing AAP's initiatives, urging a clear vision. BJP's Amit Shah plans public meetings and roadshow to bolster voter support in the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 24-01-2025 23:37 IST
Delhi Election Frenzy: AAP's Confidence vs. BJP's Strategic Engagements
Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the fever pitch of the Delhi Assembly Elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of Parliament Sanjay Singh has exuded confidence in his party's prospects. Highlighting a pronounced wave of support, Singh conveyed that AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is poised to secure another term. Singh noted the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) active efforts against Kejriwal but asserted, "there's a strong wave for AAP and Kejriwal throughout Delhi; he will form the government again."

Arvind Kejriwal, AAP's National Convenor, took a direct jab at the BJP and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, advising against restating schemes his party has already established, such as free electricity and water. Kejriwal challenged Shah to showcase the BJP's genuine plans for Delhi rather than repackaging AAP's accomplishments.

BJP's strategic rollout ahead of polls involves Union Home Minister Amit Shah leading public engagements, including two meetings and a roadshow on January 25. These events are part of BJP's tactical efforts to connect with voters and outline their vision prior to the February 5 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

Controversial Nominee Pete Hegseth Advances in Senate Confirmation

 Global
2
Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

Trump Urges Unprecedented NATO Spending

 Global
3
Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

Trump's Controversial Pardons for Anti-Abortion Protesters

 Global
4
Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

Tigre Triumphs Over Velez with Dominant 3-0 Victory

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Socially responsible AI: Building an inclusive future for all

Healthcare reimagined: AI systems that integrate seamlessly, protecting what matters

AI that emulates human-like expansion and reflection in writing

Real-time gesture recognition improves smart home accessibility for elderly and disabled users

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025