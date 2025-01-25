Left Menu

Love Overcomes: A New Beginning for Two Women

Fed up with abusive marriages, Kavita and Gunja left their homes to marry each other. The ceremony took place at Shiva Temple in Deoria. Facing similar struggles of domestic violence and alcoholism, they connected on Instagram. They plan to start anew in Gorakhpur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur(Up) | Updated: 25-01-2025 00:24 IST | Created: 25-01-2025 00:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kavita and Gunja, two women from Deoria, have taken a bold step by marrying each other at the Shiva Temple after leaving their alcoholic husbands.

The duo, who met on Instagram, found solace in their shared experiences of domestic violence and sought a life filled with peace and love.

Gunja, assuming the groom's role, completed traditional rituals with Kavita. Together, they aim to start afresh in Gorakhpur, hoping to sustain their new life as a couple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

