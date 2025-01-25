Love Overcomes: A New Beginning for Two Women

Kavita and Gunja, two women from Deoria, have taken a bold step by marrying each other at the Shiva Temple after leaving their alcoholic husbands.

The duo, who met on Instagram, found solace in their shared experiences of domestic violence and sought a life filled with peace and love.

Gunja, assuming the groom's role, completed traditional rituals with Kavita. Together, they aim to start afresh in Gorakhpur, hoping to sustain their new life as a couple.

