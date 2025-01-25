Yamuna Protest Fueled by Political Clash as BJP and AAP Exchange Blows

Tensions between political heavyweights in New Delhi escalated on Saturday as BJP candidate Parvesh Verma submerged a cut-out of Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal into the Yamuna River. This act, performed in protest, highlighted Verma's discontent with Kejriwal's record on river cleanliness and governance promises.

Explaining his protest, Verma argued that cleaning the Yamuna is achievable with the right infrastructure, urging voters to consider the Bharatiya Janata Party's track record. He likened potential developments similar to the Sabarmati Riverfront under a unified government approach, questioning Kejriwal's accountability over the years.

In response, AAP's national spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar rebuked Verma's actions as mere media stunts, dubbing him a 'clown'. With Delhi Assembly elections looming, the exchange underscores the intensely competitive political climate as over 699 candidates vie for control of the capital's 70 assembly seats.

