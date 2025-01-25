India and Indonesia Forge Stronger Ties with Mutual Fund Partnership

The Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) and the Indonesian Investment Managers Association (AMII) have formalized a strategic partnership by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at transforming the mutual fund sectors in both nations. The initiative underscores a commitment to elevate industry standards, promote investor education, and fuel financial literacy.

The partnership facilitates the exchange of insights and strategies necessary for propelling the mutual fund industries forward. Key areas of focus include regulatory reform, governance standards, investor protection, data analytics, product innovation, and risk management, ensuring mutual benefit from shared expertise and experiences.

Accompanied by top executives, the Indonesian President's state visit to India set the stage for this significant agreement. Leaders emphasized the collaboration's role in fostering economic ties among emerging markets and explored opportunities for growth and innovation, particularly highlighted at GIFT City in India.

