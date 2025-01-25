Zelenskiy's Diplomatic Balancing Act: Ukraine, the West, and Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for Ukraine's inclusion in any discussions aimed at ending the ongoing conflict with Russia. Speaking at a joint press conference with Moldova's President Maia Sandu, Zelenskiy highlighted the importance of involving the U.S. and Europe in meaningful negotiations to resolve the crisis.

Zelenskiy's remarks followed a statement from Russian President Vladimir Putin expressing desire to engage in talks with U.S. President Donald Trump regarding Ukraine. Zelenskiy noted the significance of Ukraine's participation, citing a past decree as a means to prevent Russia from bypassing standard negotiation channels.

Amidst a separate crisis, Zelenskiy offered to supply coal to Moldova, addressing the country's energy shortage after the cessation of Russian gas flow via Ukraine. This move aims to alleviate the energy struggles faced by the Transdniestria region, while strengthening Ukraine's strategic security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)