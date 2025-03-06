Left Menu

Moldova denies allegations it violates diplomatic norms over Russia's ambassador

Moldova's Foreign Ministry rejected allegations by Russia on Wednesday that it had violated diplomatic conventions by declining to formally accept the credentials of Moscow's ambassador. The ex-Soviet state's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, has made it clear she has not invited the ambassador to obtain his accreditation because the Kremlin had been "disrespectful" to Moldova.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2025 03:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 03:29 IST
Moldova denies allegations it violates diplomatic norms over Russia's ambassador

Moldova's Foreign Ministry rejected allegations by Russia on Wednesday that it had violated diplomatic conventions by declining to formally accept the credentials of Moscow's ambassador.

The ex-Soviet state's pro-European president, Maia Sandu, has made it clear she has not invited the ambassador to obtain his accreditation because the Kremlin had been "disrespectful" to Moldova. Sandu has denounced Russia's three-year-old war in Ukraine and accused Moscow of trying to unseat her government. The Moldovan Foreign Ministry said it had in no way violated the 1960 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations as it was entirely up to the receiving country to decide how to accredit diplomats.

"In this context, the Republic of Moldova rejects any insinuation concerning the violation of the Vienna convention and stands by its observance of international norms of diplomatic relations," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry was responding to the summoning of Moldova's ambassador in Moscow to the Russian Foreign Ministry earlier in the day.

The Russian ministry said its ambassador, Oleg Ozerov, had not been asked to present his credentials to Sandu despite being in Moldova since last October. Sandu told a television interviewer last month: "You cannot invite a representative to present credentials when officials in Moscow make such disrespectful statements about Moldova.

"This shows the Kremlin's disrespect for our country and its sovereignty and territorial integrity." Moldova, which lies between Ukraine and European Union member Romania, has been buffeted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with Russian missiles entering its airspace and fragments of drones landing on its territory.

Sandu has championed the drive by Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, to join the EU by 2030. She has repeatedly accused Russia of interfering in Moldova's domestic affairs and the staging of elections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025