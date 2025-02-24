Moldova's Orthodox Church: A Rift Over Faith and Allegiance
Moldova's government urges clergy to reveal the truth about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, noting that 500 places of worship have been destroyed. The conflict has spurred a divide in Moldova's Orthodox Church, as parishes shift allegiance from the Moscow-linked Metropolis to the Romania-linked Metropolis of Bessarabia.
The Moldovan government, known for its criticism of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has made a public plea to the nation's clergy to disclose the truth about the ongoing conflict. The government asserts that Moscow's military actions have led to the destruction of approximately 500 religious sites.
This appeal coincides with the anniversary of the invasion and highlights a fissure within Moldova's Orthodox Church, which has split into branches aligned with Russia and Romania. A significant portion of the Moldovan population follow the Orthodox faith, and since the invasion, over 60 parishes have shifted from the Moscow-aligned Metropolis to the Romania-linked Metropolis of Bessarabia.
Metropolitan Vladimir, of the Moscow-linked Metropolis, has publicly condemned the invasion and facilitated humanitarian aid for Ukrainian refugees. However, some members of the Russia-aligned church have reportedly supported the invasion, though these claims remain unverified. The divide in church affiliation mirrors Moldova's historical ties and its aspirations to join the European Union by 2030.
(With inputs from agencies.)
